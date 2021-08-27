Delays in trash pickups leave customers considering a switch

RICHMOND, Va. -- People living in Chesterfield are still waiting for County Waste to pick their trash up several weeks late.

"I did hear yesterday they would be coming today, but here we are this afternoon. I haven't seen any trash trucks yet," Lauren Lederman, a County Waste customer said.

Some people have complained about having to wait two to three weeks between having their trash cans emptied. For some neighbors in Walton Park in Chesterfield County, they're feeling the same frustration when it comes to their trash pickups.

"Recently, they haven't been coming to pick up the trash on time," Lederman said.

Some neighbors are saying that their past experiences with County Waste have been good.

"Well, in the past it was very satisfactory, they did a really good job," Marvin Mondy, a County Waste customer, said.

However, the recent delays in trash pickup have left trash cans overflowing.

"So we seem to have a lot of extra trash, stuff coming out the top of trash cans. Does get a little gross when you are walking the dog down the street and you see lots of extra trash around," Lederman said.

"It is that time of the year, you get a lot of odor and whatnot," Mondy said.

Neighbors have said that other trash services have begun to notice the delayed trash pickup.

"I also know that we've had other folks coming through the neighborhood selling different trash services so it certainly makes you consider, should we look at some of those other services," Lederman.

"They need to get their act together, otherwise, they're going to start losing some good customers," Mondy said.

Many customers say that they believe that staffing issues could be part of County Waste's problem. Those customers say that if that is the problem the company is experiencing, they think County Waste should communicate the issue with their customers.