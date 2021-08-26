Delayed trash pickup leaving neighbors with smelly problem

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some neighbors in Prince George and Chesterfield are frustrated with a local trash company that they say isn't picking up their garbage on time.

"Frustrated, getting to the point of anger. Cause again, we're paying for something we're not getting," Johane Kendall, a County Waste Customer said.

Many customers like Kendall in Prince George County say that they are spending their time on hold with County Waste.

"I called last week and got a message saying that there was a problem but our trash would be picked up the following day. So then when it didn't get picked up on the following day, called back, they said it would be the following week on our normal trash day it would be picked up, which is this week. Again, put it out Tuesday, checked the cans to bring them back up, still trash in it," Kendall said.

Cammie Brown in Chesterfield County said the problem with the trash pickups began earlier this summer.

"We've had great service until June. They'd miss some days here and there but they'd come the next day and then the last week in June, I called and was on hold for 45 minutes and finally got through and they said they couldn't send anybody and it ended up being three weeks," Brown said.

The summer heat only made the trash problem worse.

"It smells horrible. There were maggots, flies, it was disgusting," Brown said. "Thank God it's away from the house."

Some customers said that due to the ongoing problems, they're looking to switch services.

"I'm probably going to start looking because I can't have this trash out here. I don't want the smell around my house," Kendall said.

Brown said she received a phone call from County Waste on Thursday morning letting her know that trash pick-up is now scheduled for Friday.