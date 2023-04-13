Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner turns self in

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School, is in custody, according to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor turned herself in and was taken into custody at the Newport News City Jail on Thursday, April 13, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to us just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“By agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and under the supervision of my office, Ms. Taylor, escorted by her attorney, turned herself in this morning at the Newport News City Jail,” said Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

On Monday, April 10, a grand jury indicted Taylor, according to the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn. She faces the following charges in connection to the Richneck Elem. shooting, according to Gwynn: felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child.

The following day on Tuesday, April 11, Taylor’s attorney James Ellenson shared that she was turning herself in “later this week.”

Taylor’s bond was set at $5,000, according to court documents. Ellenson called the bond, and Gwynn’s recommendation for Taylor to have pre-trial supervision, “reasonable.”