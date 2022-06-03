One person dead in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to the hospital following a house fire early Friday morning in South Richmond.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Decatur Street, not far from Hull Street and Route 1, at about 4:40 a.m.

A woman who identified herself as a grandchild of the homeowners said she was still trying to get information about her grandparents.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was marked under control at about 5:17 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.