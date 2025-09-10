Why Deau Eyes is playing 14 shows, over 14 nights, at 14 Richmond venues

RICHMOND, Va. — When a musician announces a tour, fans flock to social media to see if their favorite singer or band is coming to their town.

Fortunately, fans of Deau Eyes don't have to worry. The Richmond-based artist's upcoming tour never leaves the 804.

Deau Eyes "Tour de Richmond" kicks off Sept. 14 and stops at 14 Richmond venues over 14 days.

CBS 6 recently got the chance to ask Deau Eyes about the strategy behind this schedule.

CBS 6: Why a Tour de Richmond? How has it changed over the years?

Deau Eyes: In 2021, I had parted ways with my manager/booking agent and was saying yes to every gig that came my way. In Richmond, they say it's important to stagger your shows to keep an audience engaged so as to "not saturate the market," but I had accidentally booked 10 shows within the span of a couple weeks.

I decided to brand the shows as "Tour de Richmond" to try and encourage folks to come to more than one show.

The first year it was a quick list of shows with a poster and a whole back-to-school look my brother and I conjured up before I set off -- similar sets; either solo or with a band.

We didn't have time to bring the idea of the passports to fruition the first year, but we thought it would be so fun to do it again and have people collect stamps.

We've since added extra challenging elements-- i.e. a different band, setlist, and genre every night.

It's been such a rush and such a great way to reset my chops every year, also a great excuse to rally friends, sing different styles of music, create videos and content with my brother Mike at The Sunroom, introduce folks to each other that should be introduced, get merch out into the community, the list goes on and on.

Mike and I get creative with an aesthetic theme every year to help keep a marker of time.

Last year and the year before, I wore the same red jumpsuit to every show and had folks sign it. It's a little piece of the past I'll always cherish. This year the aesthetic theme is very 90s. Collages, furbies, slap bracelets, let's go!

How unique is each one of the tour stops when compared to the others?

Tour de Richmond 2025 is the most epic year for uniqueness.

Each show is tailored to the environment.

This is the first year we've grown enough to add traditional venues such as The Broadberry (90s night) and The Camel (Classic Deau Eyes Show).

We'll be playing folk surrounded by plants in The Great Big Greenhouse, hidden away with a big band in a giant amusement park warehouse at The ParkRVA, at Fairyland UnHappy Hour at the Poe Museum with a string quartet, at Bellwether garage filled with motorcycles in Church Hill -- Honky Tonk Heaven featuring a harpist, Potluck Block Party with Girl Anthems, we've even got a Carytown Kids Crawl at bbgb and World of Mirth with storytime and singalongs. 14 shows in 14 days, it's gonna be wild.

How would you describe Deau Eyes to someone who's never heard the music or been to a show?

Deau Eyes is an adventure. You don't always know what version you're gonna get but I hope it all speaks to the heart.

I pride myself in having found the best musicians in town -- inside and out.

Everyone is so good and you'll usually find your new favorite local artist as the opener.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll dance.

It has a scrappy outlaw spirit with some smooth indie and energetic rock influence.

Full of soul.

I'm always singing with everything I've got and making the most of every second up there. No show is the same. Taking big chances. I love it. Audiences are full of the coolest, sweetest, most beautiful, attentive people and you could be one of them!

Is there one of the 14 stops you'd recommend to a newbie?

Definitely come to The Camel for a Classic Deau Eyes Original Experience. If you haven't seen the R4ND4ZZO BIG B4ND, Come to ThePark RVA and you will not be disappointed.

They are incredible and I am so stoked every single time I get to be in a room with them.

The 90s Show at The Broadberry with Weekend Plans will be an absolutely electric start. We are playing together the entire show and are all really good friends. There will be all kinds of songs you thought you forgot but know by heart. We have an all access pass for the whole tour (THE ALL THAT PASS) with a 2 for 1 offer right now!

If you're going to come to multiple shows, those three are the ones I hope everyone shows up to, but all of them are going to be so so special.

There's always a show that surprises me in this thing and I can't wait to see which it is.

How about your hardest of hardcore fans?

Hardest of hard core fans, come to The Great Big Greenhouse, I'm playing all new original songs that have more of a calm, folk feeling featuring Caroline Vain on violin, Mara Smith on keys, Ryan Gary on upright bass, Alec Gary on drums, and Hayes Cummings on guitar. Grab some new plants while you're there!

