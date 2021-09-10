Death investigation underway after man found shot in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found shot in a home on Thursday evening.

On Thursday around 6:38 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of 26th Street for a person down. Officers arrived at the scene and located an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

