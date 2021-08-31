Death investigation underway after man found shot in Richmond building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Monday around 9:05 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and located an adult man inside a structure with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

