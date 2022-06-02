On trial’s second day, Henrico gym teacher charged with sexual assault takes the stand

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- On the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday, Short Pump Middle School teacher Dean Lakey took the stand and completely denied that he had assaulted a 14-year-old student at the school in 2017. The girl, who is now 18, alleged that Lakey assaulted her in a restroom on school campus after one of her Technology Student Association meetings that March. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.