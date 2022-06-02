HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- On the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday, Short Pump Middle School teacher Dean Lakey took the stand and completely denied that he had assaulted a 14-year-old student at the school in 2017. The girl, who is now 18, alleged that Lakey assaulted her in a restroom on school campus after one of her Technology Student Association meetings that March. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.
On trial’s second day, Henrico gym teacher charged with sexual assault takes the stand
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 20:15:05-04
