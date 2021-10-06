Longtime Short Pump teacher charged with rape appears in court

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The longtime Short Pump Middle School teacher charged with raping a middle school-aged girl in 2017 appeared in Henrico Court on Wednesday.

Prior to his arrest last month, Dean Lakey, 60, had been a teacher and coach for nearly 40 years.

He was also charged with forcible sodomy and indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

Instead of a trial date being set in court on Wednesday, Lakey's defense attorney said he was still waiting for the prosecution to hand over its evidence before the defense decides whether to have a trial by judge or jury. They are now due back in court on November 4.

The hearing came one day after the Henrico County Police Chief and Commonwealth's Attorney put out a joint statement about the case. In the statement, they asked anyone with similar experiences with Lakey to come forward. They said their experience and studies have found situations like this can have more than one victim.

"We're hoping that by bringing this story again to the forefront, that if there are any other victims out there that these young women will know that they can have these conversations, not just with their close girlfriend, or with the counselor or even another teacher that they feel safe with. But to know that Henrico Police and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office are here to listen," Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said.

Taylor said since the charges were announced, her office has received some anonymous tips related to Lakey, but no one has come forward themselves.

Lakey and his defense team had no comment outside of Henrico Court.