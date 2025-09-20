Man killed, 2 others hurt after stabbing outside Phish concert at Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was killed and two others were injured after a stabbing near the Hampton Coliseum Friday night as a sold-out Phish performance was underway inside the iconic venue, according to authorities.

Phish played the first show of a three-night event on Friday, WTKR reported.

While Hampton Police did not specifically tie the stabbing to the concert, video captured by WTKR showed police taping off the area with Phish merchandise booths and the coliseum in the background.

Police said an argument between several people around 9:30 p.m. led to a large, violent altercation that left three people injured.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. A second man was also taken to the hospital, while a third man walked into a hospital with a laceration. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect ran off, but police in the area were quickly able to detain a "possible suspect," officials said.

"Detectives from the Hampton Police Division’s Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said.

