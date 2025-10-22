Dead vultures test positive for H5N1 bird flu in Virginia; state wants you to be on the lookout

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public's help after receiving reports of dead black vultures across the state.

According to a news release from DWR, preliminary testing indicates that the vultures died from H5N1 pathogenic avian influenza.

"Although disease activity is currently centered in black vultures, with migration season beginning, it is likely there will be mortalities in other bird species as well," the news release explained.

Anyone who observes any of the following is asked to call the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or email wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.



Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road

Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

DWR also advises the public to avoid picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds.

"If you must dispose of a dead bird on your property, wear rubber gloves and other personal protective equipment, such as a mask and eye protection," the news release said. "Dead birds should be buried or double bagged and disposed of in a secured outdoor trash can or landfill. After disposing of the carcass, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and disinfect clothing, and shoes. "

Anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after handling wild birds should contact their state or local health department.

People who are frequently in contact with poultry, including backyard flocks or domesticated birds, are encouraged to have separate clothing and shoes for use in the areas where the birds are.

Flocks should also be kept away from vultures, ponds and other bodies of water that are accessible to wild birds.

