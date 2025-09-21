At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck that closed Route 288 for hours, sources say

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A deadly crash involving three vehicles shut down Route 288 south in Goochland County for several hours before reopening early Sunday morning.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Tuckahoe Creek Parkway, according to officials.

Sources said that at least one person was killed in the crash.

The highway reopened to traffic just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

