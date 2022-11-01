Stepfather of Petersburg shooting victim describes him as 'a beautiful guy'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The family of a young man who was shot in the middle of a Petersburg street early on Saturday morning is speaking out about his murder.

The family is desperate for answers and is asking for help from the public to get them.

"He wasn't a nobody. He was somebody. That was my stepson," Davon Webster's stepfather said.

Photo shared with WTVR

Davon fell victim to senseless violence over the weekend. Police said more than two dozen shots were fired early Saturday morning.

"Whoever our suspect is, they intended harm to our victim," Emanuel Chambliss, a deputy with Petersburg Police, said.

Many who live on and around Grove Avenue where the shooting happened describe it as quiet. This amount of gunfire shattered the quiet and Davon's death shattered his family.

"He was just a beautiful guy, I don't know why somebody would do this to him," Davon's stepfather said. "If anybody heard or seen anything, just let somebody know something, to give his mother and I some closure."

Police said they are concerned about the number of shots that were fired.

"Could have been anybody out here that got hit by that amount of gunfire," Chambliss said.

The family says while they want closure, they also want answers as to why this violence happened.

Petersburg Police are also looking for answers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.