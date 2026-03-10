Man injured in Hopewell stabbing, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man was injured in a stabbing in Hopewell on Monday night, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Davisville Court around 9:30 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Tips can also be submitted to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube