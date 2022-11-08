Richmond Police identify man killed walking in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed after they were hit by a car in Richmond's Fan District.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Officers arrived and found a man lying at the intersection of North Robinson Street and Kensington Avenue. He was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries which he succumbed to on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as David Barnett, 75, of Richmond.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. RPD's Crash Team determined that Barnett was attempting to cross just south of the intersection, heading towards Stafford Avenue, when he was hit by the car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.