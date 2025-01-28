Dave Matthews Band returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia-based Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday its return to Richmond at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront on July 15 and July 16, 2025.

After getting their start in clubs and parties in Charlottesville, the band once held weekly concerts at The Flood Zone in Richmond in the early 1990s.

This summer's concerts will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's first shows in Richmond in 30 years.

Dave Matthews Band is managed by the same company that owns the Allianz Amphitheater.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at noon. General on-sale for tickets begins on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.

Dave Matthews Band last played in the Richmond at the at Classic Amphitheater (now Virginia Credit Union Live) in April 1996.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

