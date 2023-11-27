Watch Now
How your Thanksgiving decorations can help rescue animals in Virginia

Pumpkins for Animals
Posted at 8:46 PM, Nov 26, 2023
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Thanksgiving may have come and gone, but it is just getting started for many rescue animals across Central Virginia.

Chesterfield resident Dave Lipp is busy delivering hundreds of pumpkins to animal rescue farms that work strictly on donations.

Instead of ending up in the trash bin, the gourds are tasty treats for horses, pigs, llamas and other animals.

A decade ago, Lipp started collecting pumpkins from homeowners and making deliveries to New Hope Rescue in Chesterfield. But now he has extended his outreach to other farms.

If you live in the greater Midlothian area, you can text Lipp at 804-339-3910. Hee can pick the pumpkins (no rotted pumpkins please) at your mailbox. All donations are given to 301(c) charitable rescue organizations.

