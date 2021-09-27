Daughter of missing Richmond man: 'I wake up hoping to be able to see him'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police highlighted three missing person cases during a press conference at the Police Training Academy on Monday.

Benjamin Lott was 43 years old when he was last seen at his home at 6315 Elkhardt Lane on the city’s Southside. He was last seen on September 26, 2008, and reported missing six days later.

Lott requested a day off from work at Wachovia Bank in Henrico’s West End where he was employed for two years. Det. Key described him as a model employee, and it was “out of character” for Lott not to show up for work.

His coworkers notified his family when he didn’t show up to work during his regularly scheduled shift.

Lott’s vehicle, a black 2006 Saturn, was found abandoned in a Chesterfield shopping parking lot at 2 a.m. a day after he was reported missing.

K9 search and rescue and air and marina patrols then searched for him with no luck.

Lott’s daughter, Chris, flew into Richmond from New Orleans to share her plea to the public on Monday.

“He was brilliant, hoping is, brilliant, caring, loving and amazing geeky father that I miss daily,” she said. “Every morning I wake up hoping to be able to see or hear from again, give him a hug again.”

Det. Key said Chris Lott provided RPD with a DNA sample that will be analyzed by the state lab to see if there are any matches to remains.