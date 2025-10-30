Data center developer reveals site of planned Central Virginia 'data center campus'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A data center developer already active in Hanover has plans for another sizable project in the county. Colorado-based Tract is seeking approval of a zoning request that would allow construction of data center facilities on nearly 430 acres along Mountain and Winns Church roads in western Hanover.

The proposed Mountain Road Technology Park would be a “master-planned data center campus” that aligns with the county’s newly approved land-use plan for that area, according to a letter sent to owners of adjacent properties.

