Convicted sex offender accused of lying to state police granted bail by Richmond judge

RICHMOND, Va. -- A convicted sex offender accused of lying to the state sex offender registry has been granted bail by a Richmond judge.

Darren Thornton appeared in general district court on Friday morning. He's charged with four counts of failing to properly register his status as an offender. Investigators say Thornton provided false information and incomplete paperwork to state police.

However, after talking to the prosecutor and two of Thornton's family members in the courtroom, the judge decided to approve bond.

Thornton made headlines throughout the state this week after it was learned that from August 2020 until August 2022, he was employed as a middle school counselor in Fairfax County.

He was employed despite the fact that he was charged with a felony sex crime in Chesterfield in November 2020 and was convicted this past March.

Two months ago, he was arrested again in Chesterfield, accused of soliciting prostitution.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.