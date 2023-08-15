Man now charged with murdering Richmond fire lieutenant Ashley Berry

HOPEWELL, Va. -- More than three years after her shooting death, a Hopewell man was charged with Richmond firefighter Ashley Berry's murder.

Berry, 33, was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night 2019 in front of a home along the Sunnyside Avenue of Hopewell.

Berry, a lieutenant with the Richmond Fire Department, was leaving the home with one of her children after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family. She was shielding her child with her body when she was shot, according to witnesses.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr., of Hopewell, for Berry's murder.

Police have not yet disclosed what, if any, relationship existed between the suspect and victim.

"This tragic incident occurred almost four years ago and yet the officers and detectives working this investigation never gave up hope," Interim Hopewell Police Chief Greg Taylor said in a statement. "This arrest serves as a reminder of our pledge to doing everything in our power to solve crime within our city. We will never stop seeking justice for our victims."

Taylor is also charged with the use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into an occupied building.

Taylor was charged while in custody at Lawrenceville Correctional Center on other, unrelated charges.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541- 2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

