Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder

HOPEWELL, Va. -- For many, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time for families to come together. But one family still hopes for answers in their loved one's death.

Three years ago on Thanksgiving night, 33-year-old Ashley Berry was shot to death in front of a Hopewell home. Shortly after 11:30 on November 28, 2019, police officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Berry was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Berry, who was a lieutenant with the Richmond Fire Department, was leaving home with one of her children after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family.

She was shielding her child with her body when she was shot. Berry had three children who are now 20, 14 and eight years old.

The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.