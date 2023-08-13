Troopers: Driver who stole ambulance on Virginia interstate blamed for 13 hit-and-run crashes

ARLINGTON, Va. -- A driver from Maryland blamed for numerous hit-and-run crashes has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Arlington County and leading state troopers on a chase that ended in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Officials with Virginia State Police said 30-year-old Darell T. Caldwell, of Brandywine, Md., was driving a truck stolen from Falls Church when he caused a crash on I-66 at 3:40 p.m. Troopers said the other driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

However, Caldwell, who troopers said caused that crash, drove away.

About a minute later troopers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County that officials said was caused by Caldwell in the stolen truck. Officials said five people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the wreck.

Troopers said Caldwell ran from that crash scene and then stole another truck.

Minutes later, troopers were dispatched to a wrong-way crash on the George Washington Parkway. Officials said Caldwell was driving the second stolen truck the wrong way when he ran into another vehicle.

"An Arlington County Fire Department ambulance responding to I-395 came upon the crash on the GW Parkway. The ambulance stopped and the medics got out to render aid to the drivers," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. "While the medics were tending to the one driver, Caldwell ran up to the ambulance and drove off in it."

That is when the medics flagged down a state trooper to alert him that their ambulance had been stolen.

Virginia State Police

When the trooper caught up to the ambulance, officials said Caldwell refused to stop and a pursuit began.

"At one point, the ambulance stopped in the road," Geller said. "As the trooper was getting out of his patrol car, Caldwell put the ambulance in reverse and rammed the state police vehicle and fled the scene."

The pursuit then continued as the stolen ambulance took the I-395 Express Lanes and entered Washington, D.C. troopers said.

That is where Caldwell ran head-on into a parked vehicle at 14th Street NW and D Street NW. One person inside that vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Virginia State Police

State police and Arlington County Police took Caldwell into custody and he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Caldwell was charged by federal and local law enforcement, but charges are still pending from state police, officials said.

The ambulance hit multiple vehicles and rammed the trooper's patrol car again during the chase, officials said.

"At this time, state police have accounted for and are investigating 13 hit-and-run crashes committed by the stolen ambulance," Geller said.

Officials said no law enforcement were injured and that there were no reports of serious injuries from the wrecks.

Anyone who was hit by the ambulance is asked to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026.

