Missing man last seen leaving job at Chesterfield high school Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 37-year-old missing man last seen Friday in Chesterfield County.

Daniel Goodman was last seen leaving his job at Meadowbrook High School on Friday, May 21, according to Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police.

Police described Goodman as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blonde hair.

Goodman was last seen driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia tags XME-9250, according to police.

Anyone with information about Goodman's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!