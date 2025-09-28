Father of missing baby arrested in Virginia mother's cold case murder

CULPEPER, Va. — Virginia State Police have arrested a man for a murder that happened nearly three decades ago, but the victim's baby daughter remains missing.

Daniel E. Pompell, 56, of Culpeper, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of murder in the 1998 death of Sylena Jo Dalton, according to troopers.

Dalton was found stabbed to death on the couch of her Strasburg apartment on July 27, 1998. Her 10-week-old daughter, Allyson Kathleen Dalton, disappeared at the time of the murder and has never been found.

Pompell is Allyson's father. Police said he was not living with Dalton and the baby when the murder happened.

WTVR via Virginia State Police Baby Allyson Kathleen Dalton — and computer computer-generated age-progressed photo from 2017.

"We are thankful for all the hard work agents and analysts put into this case to make this arrest possible," Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Captain John Defilippi said. "We also truly appreciate the cooperation and coordination with Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Cooper and her office in moving this case forward."

If alive today, Allyson would be 27 years old. She was born with brown hair and blue eyes. Police released age-progression photos of her in 2017.

Investigators have long believed Allyson was taken by the person who killed her mother.

Virginia State Police previously said that the girl's biological father was not living with her and her mother at the time of the murder/abduction. He has cooperated with investigators over the years, officials said in 2017.

At the time, investigators said the case presented various challenges because of the "complexities of it involving both a homicide and an infant disappearing without a trace."

The Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will prosecute the case against Pompell.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the State Police toll-free at 1-888-300-0156 or by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.