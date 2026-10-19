Former NFL offensive lineman, Ashland native Damien Woody shares health scare: 'Get your checkups'

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Former NFL offensive lineman and Ashland native Damien Woody took to social media over the weekend to let fans know about a recent health scare.

Woody posted that he had a colonoscopy which led to the removal of his appendix and part of his colon. He received treatment at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey.

"I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at Morristown Medical Center for the tremendous care I received," he wrote. "For the masses....please get your checkups! Life is too short and precious."

Woody, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, was in the NFL from 1999 to 2011. He won two Super Bowls during his tenure with the New England Patriots before going on to play for the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

After his NFL career ended, Woody spent 15 years as an analyst with ESPN, who ultimately opted not to renew his contract in August 2026.

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