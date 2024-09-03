Watch Now
Petersburg man arrested in connection to 2023 shooting of 2-year-old girl

Petersburg, Virginia
WTVR
Petersburg, Virginia
PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Police Department has announced an arrest in the 2023 shooting of a two-year-old girl.

Investigators say 21-year-old Damarcus Branch was captured during a traffic stop in Prince George County.

Branch is now charged with aggravated malicious wounding, child neglect, and reckless handling of a firearm.

As CBS 6 reported in April 2023,the toddler was shot in the face inside a building on Navajo Court in the Petersburg East apartment complex.

She was later treated at VCU Medical Center.

Branch was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated malicious wounding.

There has been no word yet on Branch's relationship to the victim.

He is currently being held on a secure bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

