Police ID man killed in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a double shooting on Richmond's Southside Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Dajuan Bolden, of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Mercante said.

"He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life-threatening," Mercante said. "He succumbed to his injury at the hospital."

Officials said a second man who was shot in the same block was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to Mercante.

"His injury was not considered life-threatening," Mercante said.

Officers have not released a suspect description nor have police made any arrests in the case.

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

RELATED: Richmond homicides leave some concerned city may return to violent past