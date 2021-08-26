Richmond homicides leave some concerned city may return to violent past

RICHMOND, Va. -- A streak of violence in Richmond continues as police are investigating three homicides that happened this week alone.

A man became the victim of a violent homicide after he was beaten with a tool on Sunday. According to Crime Insider Sources, the weapon was likely a hammer.

56-year-old Eddie Wells was working on the house across the street. Detectives believe between 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon and 9 a.m. Sunday morning, someone came into the home and attacked Wells with a hammer.

"We are here trying to get into contact with the homeowner about doing the forensic cleaning for the homicide,” said David Woods. The former Richmond Police officer has seen his fair share of crime scenes and now runs his own forensic cleaning business.

Sadly, business is booming.

"Homicides, suicides, unattended deaths and virus cleaning services," Woods said, naming his specialties.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man was killed on Halifax Avenue. Multiple sources say no Richmond ambulances were available, so they had to call on mutual aid from Chesterfield. By the time paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

The next homicide happened on Wednesday morning near Hillside Court when a man was shot to death, spurring yet another investigation in Richmond.

"I was shocked, because like I said, nothing goes on around here," said Joyce Pittman, who has lived on East 36th Street for more than three decades.

With three homicides in the first four days of the week, people living on 36th Street said that seeing detectives walk through was a welcome sight as some long-time residents are worried about a return to Richmond’s violent past.

"It's interesting to see them working with us on the neighborhood to keep us safe," said Pittman.

The city now officially has more than 50 murders for the year so far.