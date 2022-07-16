$1,000 reward offered after kitten with lungworms stolen from Richmond shelter

RICHMOND, Va. -- A $1,000 is being offered for the safe return of a 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from the Richmond SPCA, according to officials with the agency.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA said Daenerys, a 2-month-old spayed female kitten, was stolen from the shelter's adoption center Friday evening.

Officials noted on Facebook that Daenerys was under continued medical observation because she was being treated for lungworms.

"A proper adoption would have included medical advice and sending her home with remaining medications," officials wrote.

The animal is microchipped and Richmond Animal Care and Control has been informed of the theft, Treloar said.

Tips about Daenerys' whereabouts can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

"We are grateful to our community for sharing and aiding in Daenerys's safe return to our humane center," Treloar wrote.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!