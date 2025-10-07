Bram Stoker's descendant dissects 'Dracula' with Richmond fans

RICHMOND, Va. — A descendant of Bram Stoker, author of "Dracula," appeared in Richmond Friday night to take fans on a deep-dive of the iconic Gothic horror novel.

The Strange RVA event at Fountain Bookstore featured author Dacre Stoker, Bram Stoker's great-grand-nephew. Dacre gave "Dracula" fans a look at Bram's original notes, maps, and drawings.

"We're dissecting my great-grand-uncle's novel, 'Dracula,'" Dacre said. "We're dissecting by looking at the notes that he used. We're looking at some of the sources he used, which helps me share with the group, but also helps them find for themselves the inspirations, the motivations, some of the key parts that were actually edited out of the novel. We're bringing that back to life."

Full Interview: Dacre Stoker, author and descendant of Bram Stoker

Full Interview: Dacre Stoker, author and descendant of Bram Stoker

Dacre, who has a background in teaching, spent 15 years connecting and poring over his ancestor's notes in what he said was like a "massive treasure hunt." Now, he travels around to pull back the curtain on the father of vampire fiction.

"I think Bram Stoker needs to be as well known in the world as his creation, 'Dracula.' I don't think I'm going to get there, but it's awful fun traveling around, spreading the word, finding new little bits and pieces here and there," Dacre said.

Dacre has co-authored both a prequel and sequel to "Dracula," as well as other nonfiction books. To learn more about Dacre Stoker's work, click here.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube