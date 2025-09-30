Twin hearts, one battle: The Cypress family’s journey with sickle cell

RICHMOND, Va. — They say twins share everything, a birthday, a bond, a heartbeat. But for one Richmond family, those shared moments include a pain that only strengthened their determination and drive.

In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels sat down with the Cypress family of Richmond: parents Brett and LaToya, and their twin sons Gabriel and Noah, to tell a story of pain, resilience and purpose. Diagnosed within a week of birth, the twins have used their journey to advocate for change.

Brett and LaToya met as undergraduates at Old Dominion University. When their sons arrived, they were thrilled but unaware of the road ahead.

"They were so beautiful. I was very thankful… two precious baby boys who were so loved," LaToya said.

"It was just exciting, still not knowing what was going to come in the future for our sons," Brett added.

But that joy turned to concern within days. Doctors confirmed both Gabriel and Noah had sickle cell anemia.

Sickle cell is a genetic blood disorder in which round red blood cells deform into a sickle shape. These misshapen cells can clog vessels, cause organ damage, and inflict excruciating pain. Across the U.S., roughly 100,000 people live with this disease, mainly African Americans.

"We had the discussion as far as this sickle cell trait. I was aware that I had it. My husband wasn’t aware that he had it," LaToya said.

"I began to have some self-blame, because I was the one who had the trait. I didn’t know at the time," Brett added.

"The weight of the news didn’t break them," LaToya said. "I remember thinking: 'no one puts an expiration date on my children.'"

Early on, the twins showed no symptoms.

"Honestly, I believed for a moment they wouldn't have any issues at all… until around six months, when it all started," LaToya said.

From that point on, hospital visits became a grim routine. A fever meant an immediate ER trip. A cough could lead to a week-long stay.

"They have extensive experience being in the hospital,” Brett said. “Overnight stays, multiple days—even weeks. That was their norm, their reality."

Diverging Paths, Same Disease

As Gabriel and Noah grew, the nature of their symptoms diverged. What began as fevers and colds evolved into pain crises due to sickle cell.

"When you add pain to the mix, there's no relief. It's a constant battle with your body," LaToya explained.

Gabriel’s journey was especially harsh.

"I was hurting all day, every day," Gabriel said. "Everywhere on my body. The medicine wouldn’t help, the heat packs—not a thing. I’d feel uncomfortable at best."

"He was in the hospital a lot. His pain was more perpetual," Noah added.

Finding Their Voice

They did more than survive, they spoke. Their pain became their mission.

"We were there advocating for health care and Medicaid," Noah recalled. "We were selected to represent Virginia on Capitol Hill."

They’ve walked in sickle cell awareness events, led community gatherings and offered their voices as instruments for change.

“More awareness means better healthcare, legislation, an improved quality of life,” Gabriel said.

Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Newlin has watched the Cypress boys grow, from chubby toddlers to bold advocates, now 16 years of age.

"I want to say the boys were probably in elementary school at that time," Newlin said. "It was powerful, you know, for them to tell their story about how their sickle cell, how it affected them. And I thought, 'How are these boys able to stand up in front of everybody and just say how speak to how sickle cell has affected them, even at such a young age?'"

She remembers watching them stand before crowds as young children, speaking of their disease with clarity beyond their years.

A New Era for Sickle Cell

Their journey isn’t just personal—it signals possibility.

Dr. Nadira El‑Amin, Pediatric Hematologist‑Oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, sees a new future for patients like Gabriel and Noah.

"The life span for sickle cell patients used to be in their 30s," Dr. El-Amin said. "Now we see patients living into their 60s, 70s, 80s—being treated on the adult side. It doesn't have to remain a childhood disease. It can be one you live with for life."

Because of breakthroughs in prevention, therapy, and transfusion, the odds are shifting. The brothers are living proof.

In 2023, blood transfusion therapy gave Gabriel much-needed relief.

"The transfusions definitely helped," he said, breathing easier.

Now 16, both boys pour themselves into meaningful work. They are involved in the SCA and clubs at school and participate in community events and at their church.

Gabriel—aspiring videographer and health advocate—seeks balance and wellness.

"I want better sleep, cleaner eating, hydration… to improve my quality of life," he said.

Noah embraces faith and public speaking. He penned a 50-day devotional titled Kindle the Flame, released in April. He also started a religious club at his school called Student Advocates for Living Truth (SALT).

Despite unpredictability of the disease, the twins live with intention: "I’m more than this illness,” Gabriel said. “I can still be a source of joy in the world."

Their story resonates like music—raw, powerful, and full of meaning.

"While we may look for the light at the end of the tunnel, sometimes we forget there's light inside of the tunnel, and so when we're in this tunnel, when we are in the situation that we're in, we must understand that whether it be pain, whether it be whatever we're dealing with, that we have power in it, not just power to get out of it," Noah said.

