Former Chesterfield PTA president charged with embezzling thousands

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield PTA president is facing several felony charges, accused of stealing from her school's parent-teacher group.
Cynthia Warren was president of the Robious Middle School PTA from November 2024 to November 2025.
According to court records, the PTA's bank account had over $30,000 when Warren became president and it had just over $1,000 when her term ended.
They add that Warren was the first president to have a debit card for that account.
Warren allegedly spent thousands on things like a rental car, car repairs, groceries, and gift cards.
She faces two counts of embezzlement charges.
Warren will appear in court Wednesday morning for her first hearing.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube