Former Chesterfield PTA president charged with embezzling thousands

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield PTA president is facing several felony charges, accused of stealing from her school's parent-teacher group.

Cynthia Warren was president of the Robious Middle School PTA from November 2024 to November 2025.

According to court records, the PTA's bank account had over $30,000 when Warren became president and it had just over $1,000 when her term ended.

They add that Warren was the first president to have a debit card for that account.

Warren allegedly spent thousands on things like a rental car, car repairs, groceries, and gift cards.

She faces two counts of embezzlement charges.

Warren will appear in court Wednesday morning for her first hearing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

