Driver killed, 3 others injured in head-on wreck that closed Route 288 for hours

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash that closed Route 288 south in Goochland County for several hours Saturday night.

The wreck happened just before 10:45 p.m. near Tuckahoe Creek Parkway, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 288 crossed the grass median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on," troopers said.

SCENE VIDEO: Driver killed, 3 others injured in head-on wreck that closed Route 288

The driver of the car headed southbound, 65-year-old Cynthia L. Diggs, of Maidens, died at the scene, according to troopers.

A passenger in Diggs’ vehicle was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries, officials said.

Additionally, the driver and passenger in the car headed northbound were also taken to VCU Medical Center. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Troopers said their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The highway reopened to traffic around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

