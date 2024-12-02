Experts predict $13.2B will be spent on Cyber Monday; 72M Americans expected to shop online

RICHMOND, Va. — Adobe Analytics says shoppers spent $9.8 billion on Black Friday and they believe Cyber Monday will see an even larger number.

A whopping $13.2 billion is expected to be spent online this Cyber Monday— a 6% increase from 2023.

Shoppers can find deals up to 30% off on Monday and will likely find the biggest discounts on apparel and electronics.

Experts say consumer spending, from Thanksgiving through the following Monday, gives a strong indication on how much shoppers will spend during the holiday season.

"I'm much more online than I am in person nowadays, so I see the online sales quicker than I see them in store," one shopped told CBS 6.

High inflation hasn't stopped shoppers in 2024 and about 72 million Americans are expected to shop online Monday.

With three weeks until Christmas, experts are also reminding shoppers to keep an eye on expected delivery dates to make sure gifts arrive on time.

According to USPS, if you want your mail to make it to its destination by Christmas, First Class Mail should be sent by December 18. Priority Mail should be sent by December 19. Priority Mail Express should be sent by December 21.

Shoppers using Artificial Intelligence to get deals directly to their inbox say the resale industry, including sites like Facebook Marketplace and ThredUp, should be responsible for about 17% of gifts this holiday season.

