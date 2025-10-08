Richmond woman gets fresh start after Central Virginia Legal Aid Society helps erase $16,000 debt

RICHMOND, Va. — A life-changing phone call, a $16,000 debt erased, and a fresh start for one Richmond woman. Taizhe’ Parson shared with our GeNienne Samuels the moment she hit rock bottom after receiving a $16,000 garnishment notice for a decade-old debt tied to a repossessed car.

“I couldn’t do anything but walk outside, sit on the ground, and ground myself," Parson said. "I cried tears and tears and tears for days.”

But her story took a turn thanks to the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm providing free civil legal services to low-income individuals and families.

“As soon as I found somebody who gave me that same type of respect and said , 'Hey, I'm here. You're not by yourself. We're gonna make it work," I mean the relief instantly lifted, not all of it, but a great deal of it because I knew I was going to be taken care of and I was going to be listened to," she said.

Taizhe’s story is just one of thousands in Virginia and one that was shared Wedneday at CVLAS' 11th Annual Fresh Start Breakfast. GeNienne Samuels emcee'd the fundraiser again this year, stressing the need for community members to step up in support of the work done for the most critical needs of those that need it most.

And for families who can’t afford representation? This service isn’t just helpful, it’s essential.

Unlike criminal cases, the Constitution does not guarantee a lawyer in civil court. That includes issues like eviction, domestic violence protection, healthcare access, and child custody.

CVLAS is making a tremendous difference in the lives of individuals and families in Central Virginia. In 2024 alone, CVLAS says it closed more than 4,300 cases, providing legal help to over 10,000 people, including 5,627 adults and 4,668 children. Their work resulted in judgements and settlements totaling more than $2.3 million.

Studies show 74% of low-income households faced at least one civil legal issue last year, but many suffer in silence without help and some don't even realize they have a legal issue.

CVLAS is working to change that — one client, one case, one fresh start at a time.

Click here to learn more about how you can help CVLAS further its mission or here if you are in need of civil legal help.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube