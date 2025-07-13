Shooting at Virginia dragstrip sends man to hospital, deputies say

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting at a dragstrip in Colonial Beach on Saturday night.

Deputies received a report of a shooting at Custom T’s Motorsports Park at 8 p.m., according to Capt. Chris Smith with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

"When deputies arrived, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound," officials said.

The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. There has been no word yet on his condition.

Smith said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Custom T’s Motorsports Park, formerly known as Colonial Beach Dragway, first opened as Longfield Drag Strip in 1963.

Colonial Beach, located on the Northern Neck along the Potomac River, is roughly 70 miles and a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 north and Route 301.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.