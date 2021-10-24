Driver, passenger killed in fiery I-95 crash after police chase

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A speeding car whose driver refused to stop for police crashed into a wall and caught fire, killing two people inside early Sunday in Prince William County, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it was speeding west on I-495 near Eisenhower Avenue early Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the traffic stop, the driver... refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed," officials said.

Police pursued and said the vehicle continued south onto Interstate 95 in Prince William County and then took an exit at an excessive speed.

The driver lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck a wall.

The vehicle then struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes before the car caught fire.

"Troopers ran to the [car] and pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames," officials said.

However, troopers said the driver, 24-year-old Curtis Armstead Jr. of Fredericksburg, and his passenger, 23-year-old Miquel D. Jenkins of Fredericksburg, died of their injuries at the scene.

"A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men," troopers said.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation, according to .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.