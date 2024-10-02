Curfew at Petersburg apartment complex aims to address loitering, improve safety: 'I like that a lot'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Residents at an apartment complex in Petersburg will now have to abide by a curfew and other rules.

A letter from the management of the Petersburg East Apartments detailed the new 8 p.m. curfew that is in effect as of Oct. 1. It also states that non-residents will be arrested and removed from the premises after that time.

WTVR

“They put it out yesterday,” said resident Michael White. “I know why they put it out … they after the people that don’t live here, and for the kids.”

Management said loiterers in stairwells and outside the front door of the buildings in the complex prompted the new rules.

“They have a lot of people hanging around and stuff, and most of them don’t live here,” White said.

Some residents see the new rules as a good thing for the complex, which has had problems in the past resulting in the police being called.

“You’d be surprised what goes on out here during the night time,” said a resident.

Patrick Morton, who has lived at the complex for seven years, said there have been some rough moments.

“Real bad, very bad,” Morton said. “Not too long ago my apartment got shot into."

This announcement comes over a year after a two-year-old was shot in the face inside her apartment in the complex.

Local News Deputy chief: Officers told 'different stories' after girl shot at babysitter's Wayne Covil

A new management company is now making changes along with the curfew that some residents see as positive, like new lighting, no more litter, and multiple surveillance cameras.

“I like that,” Morton said. “I like that a lot because at first we didn’t have a curfew. Everyone be out here until the wee hours of the morning, so with the curfew in place, it’s nobody outside now, which is good.”

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said new management is working closely with his officers, and some residents have said they now see more officers driving through the complex.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.