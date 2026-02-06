Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cumberland Schools asks parents to pick up students due to road conditions

Posted

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Cumberland County Public Schools is asking parents to pick up their children from school on Friday due to road conditions caused by winter weather.

A message was posted to Facebook just before 3 p.m. saying that the county would not be sending school buses out.

"We cannot jeopardize the safety of our students and transportation staff," the school system said. "We are asking parents and guardians to please pick up their child as soon as it is safely possible. Staff will be on hand to monitor students and we will feed students."

Parents are advised to contact their child's school with any questions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

