Meet the artist using Virginia schools as her canvas while bringing smiles to students

ASHLAND, Va. — Students at Ashland Elementary School are finding daily inspiration and creativity thanks to Virginia artist Crystal Kuti.

Kuti, the owner of Bee Kreative, has transformed the school with her artistic touch.

She has helped the school decorate its walls with murals.

Kuti's influence is particularly evident in the school's main hall, where a large mural of the school’s mascot, a tiger, is surrounded by scenes from the town of Ashland.

Corphin Cannon, a student at Ashland Elementary, described his admiration for Kuti’s work simply: "My word for it is 'dope.'"

WTVR

Kuti teaches students that art, much like life, involves layers and perseverance.

"When you paint it's in layers,” she explained. “If you don't like it, let it dry, and you just paint right over it."

Her approach has inspired students like Claire Cannon, who received a paint set for Christmas after being motivated by Kuti's creativity.

Kuti, who finds joy in her work, added, “I get up and go to work every day and I just get paid to paint on other people’s things. It's just fun.”

WTVR

Through her artistic contributions, Kuti has sparked a newfound passion for art among the students at Ashland Elementary.

Building a love of art is Building Better Minds.



