Crowds gather at Robert E. Lee statue night before removal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Throughout the day on Tuesday, people stopped by Monument Avenue to take pictures of the Robert E. Lee statue or simply see it standing for one last time before it is set to be taken down.

Richmond's statue of Lee, the tallest Confederate statue in the country, is set to come down on Wednesday. It has been standing in Richmond for over 130 years.

The scene around the statue on Tuesday made it clear that its days are numbered. Fencing was installed after tow trucks moved vehicles that were parked in the perimeter and police blocked off streets to prepare for Wednesday's removal.

"We went through various efforts to finally get to dismantle it. It's a new day dawning," Delegate Delores McQuinn said.

She joined the crowds outside the Robert E. Lee statue on Tuesday to reflect on the past and look toward a brighter future.

"As soon as the court decision came down, I wept because I have three granddaughters. And what I have experienced, I have fought, that they might not have to experience," McQuinn said.

Artists like Keisha, who have documented the evolution of the monument over the last year had the chance to watch the process of beginning to remove the 12 ton statue on Tuesday.

"Just some shots that I got, some last moments that I'll probably have," Keisha said.

As the afternoon turned into evening, small protests begin from BLM RVA and other community members set up in the area. Police asked people to leave and while most trickled out, a few stayed, refusing to leave.

The situation intensified after police asked a third time, but diffused as people made their way out and the last of the mile-long fence was able to be put in place.

While the statue is being dismantled on Wednesday, there are options for people to view its removal both in-person and online. For more information about viewing options, click here.