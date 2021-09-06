How can I watch the Robert E. Lee statue's removal in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A giant statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, according to the state of Virginia. The announcement came less than a week after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state could remove the statue.

There are options for people to view the statue's removal both in-person and online.

How can I watch the Lee statue's removal?

WTVR CBS 6 News will live stream portions of the removal on WTVR.com and social media channels.

There will be "limited" in-person viewing opportunities, according to the state.

"Public Viewing Protective fencing will be installed to ensure the safety of the crews removing the statue and those who choose to view it in person," according to the state. "This is necessary due to the statue’s location in a residential neighborhood and its size. Limited viewing opportunities will be available on a first‐come, first‐served basis."

The public viewing section along Monument Avenue near the Lee monument site opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9. You can enter the viewing area from Stuart Circle.

