Missing Chesterfield woman last seen Tuesday morning, police say

Cristy N. Counts
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:22:00-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released new photos of a 37-year-old Chesterfield woman last seen Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield Police said Cristy N. Counts was last seen by family at her home in the 2600 block of Wayside Drive.

Police described her as a white female, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair. Counts was last seen wearing a navy and white horizontal striped shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Counts’ whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

