Crime Insider sources: Slain Highland Springs mother killed by husband

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crime insider sources said a suspected killer called 911 Thursday afternoon, admitted to shooting his wife, then waited for Henrico Police to pick him up.

Tiffany Yellardy, a mother of two, was the victim of domestic violence in Highland Springs.

Her older sister, sobbing, asked how it could happen.

"I don't know if she was shot or stabbed,” Katrina McGlaughlin said. “All I want to do is see my sister-that's it. She's my baby sister."

Crime Insider sources said Yellardy was shot to death, with the weapon ditched in the woods.

And to make matters worse, McGlaughlin said her sister’s body was discovered by her 13-year-old niece, the victim's daughter.

"Her daughter and she are tight,” said McGlaughlin. “And for her son and for my niece to have to come home and find her like that, my sister didn't deserve this."

Henrico Police haven't confirmed the suspect's name, but multiple Crime Insider sources said Germaine Anthony Barlow called 911 and confessed to the killing.

Family members said he was married to Yellardy.

"A lot of residents are concerned, but there's a heavy police presence here,” said Henrico Lt. Matt Pecka. “We want to talk to neighbors, family and friends to see what transpired here this afternoon."

Meanwhile, family members gather on scene to grieve, hovering around Yellardy's apartment door -- many in disbelief.

"My sister means the world,” McGlaughlin said. “She was the comedian if you were down. She's a loving person. She loved her kids. My sister did not deserve this."

Henrico Police said they're not searching for suspects.

