'Suspicious situation' call leads police to woman's body in Henrico apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a Highland Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the 1000 block of W. Nine Mile Road, in the Highland Pointe complex, for a report of a "suspicious situation" around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased in an apartment.

"Detectives are arriving on scene and are in the early stages of their homicide investigation," Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

The woman's name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified, police said.

Officials said there would be a heavy police presence as investigators work to "determine what transpired before that call."

The right lane of Nine Mile Road near Longstreet Avenue was closed because of the investigation as of 4 p.m.

"Detectives want to hear from you if you heard or saw anything during this time, which claimed the life of a woman,' Pecka said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.