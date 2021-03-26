Creighton Court scheduled to come down, but funding isn't there yet

RICHMOND, Va. -- Part of the nearly 70-year-old Creighton Court development is scheduled to be taken down later this year, but the housing authority is still waiting on the funding.

Currently, about 300 families still live in the Creighton complex, but the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) said they've already moved dozens of families to other housing sites.

They're still conducting resident assessments to come up with relocation plans for the rest of the families when the time comes to tear the complex down.

"It has been a long time coming," said Angela Fountain, director of public relations for RRHA.

The plan is to demolish the current units and install 700 new homes, 250 of which are scheduled to be developed over the next three to five years.

"We're looking to implement a mixed income strategy and model, so that all of our families you know, kind of level the playing field and make a better, a better living condition," Fountain explained.

But right now, the housing authority has not been granted the $6.8 million they requested from Richmond City Council to redevelop the complex.

"Local government support is vital to successful revitalization," said Fountain. "You know, as especially as it relates to our public housing communities. We hope that the city will honor their commitment to expand affordable housing and access to our low income families and neighbors."

While the housing authority doesn’t have the money yet, Fountain said they are committed to making the redevelopment happen on schedule.

"One of the reasons why we're so committed to making sure that we continue to move forward because, you know, we don't want to give our families hope. And then, you know, pull that hope away," Fountain noted. "We're going to continue to move forward."

While Creighton is RRHA’s first project, Fountain said it's not the only complex that needed improvements.

"We really want to make sure that all of us, you know, all of our families, regardless of income level have a better standard of life, and, and in our public housing communities have outlived that useful life," said Fountain.

RRHA said it's engaged Creighton families, stakeholders and partners in the redevelopment plan.