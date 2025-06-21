2 people killed in shooting at Chesterfield apartment complex

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Two young adults, possibly teenagers, were found dead after a shooting at a Midlothian apartment complex, Chesterfield County Police told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Creekpointe Apartments just before midnight Friday.

The complex is located just off Old Hundred Road in Midlothian.

Upon arrival, police discovered two victims at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released.

"Very tough scene to be on tonight," Burkett said in an online report. "I mean, there's family members that are arriving learning their loved ones are dead. The screams and the cries. You heard, 'not my son, not my son' has echoed throughout the apartment complex."

Detectives say there is no danger to the community and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crimesolvers at 804-748-0660 or submit tips through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

