Henrico teen and his friend killed in shooting at Midlothian apartments: 'It's devastating'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Neighbors are shaken and concerned after two 17-year-old boys were killed in a shooting late Friday night at the Creekpoint Apartments in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 14600 block of Creekglen Way just after 11:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located just off Old Hundred Road in Midlothian.

"Last night I was lying down and I heard gunshots. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," one neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, recalled.

That neighbor said her sister rushed to help before first responders arrived.

"I heard the child scream bloody murder, somebody please call 911," the neighbor said. "By that time, my sister had already got out the door to see if she could help."

SCENE VIDEO: Teens killed in Chesterfield apartment complex shooting

SCENE VIDEO: 2 people killed in Chesterfield apartment complex shooting

The neighbor's sister attempted CPR on one of the victims, but it was too late.

"She was doing chest compressions on the young man that was lying on the sidewalk," she said.

Both victims were deceased when officers arrived, according to police.

Provided to WTVR

Xavion Drake's mother, who was too distraught to speak on camera, identified her son as one of the victims.

She said the Henrico teen and his friend were visiting another friend who lived at the complex. She last spoke with her son just after 11:30 p.m. — less than 15 minutes before receiving a call that he had been shot.

The violence has prompted some residents to consider moving away.

"This gave me my confirmation, my reassurance that I'm not making a mistake by staying here," a woman who identified herself only as Moe said. "The community has been on a downward spiral for some time."

Moe said her children were outside with their new puppy when the shots rang out.

"It was multiple, several shots that rang off. And It scared me," Moe recalled. "So I jumped up, I ran out, jumped outside and I don't see my kids at first."

The deadly double shooting is Chesterfield County's eighth homicide investigation of the year.

"It's awful, it's devastating, it's very sad. It brought tears to my eyes and just to hear the mom's screams when she got here, that broke me down," Moe said. "I would like to send my deepest condolences to the family of those young men..."



Police said that there is no danger to the community and they were not looking for suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crimesolvers at 804-748-0660 or submit tips through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.