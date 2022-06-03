Crash knocks out power in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A crash has caused a power outage to a large section of Hopewell.

More than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in the areas of East Randolph Street, City Point, the Appomattox Regional Library, and city office buildings.

"Due to power outage the following Hopewell City offices and facilities will be closed and unavailable until further notice: Treasurer's Office, Commissioner of Revenue, Real Estate Assessor's Office, DMV Select, Dept. of Social Services, Library, and Courthouse Building," a Hopewell spokesperson shared in an email.

City of Hopewell

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.